Lt. Gov. McNally tests positive for COVID, experiencing ‘mild’ symptoms

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who represents Oak Ridge’s District 5 in the State Senate, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Nashville newspaper.  

“Out of the abundance of caution, Lt. Governor McNally was tested for COVID on Tuesday. He received a positive result and is experiencing mild symptoms,” spokesperson Adam Kleinheider told the Tennesseean newspaper in Nashville. 

Senate Republicans were informed of McNally’s diagnosis this morning at a bill review meeting prior to the day’s floor session. 

