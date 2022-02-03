Local Sports Update, 2/3/22

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
Congratulations to four area student-athletes on signing their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.
- Clinton football players Deven Monroe and Rodayvien “Dodi” Truss will play at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee.
- Anderson County’s Luke Lowery will play baseball for ETSU.
- Oak Ridge’s Kendall Jackson is headed to Chattanooga to play football for the Mocs.
Congratulations and good luck to all four of these outstanding young men!
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, WEDNESDAY 2/2/22
- Alcoa girls 54 Fulton 41…Fulton boys 78 Alcoa 56
SCHEDULE, THURSDAY 2/3/22
- West at Campbell County
- Lenoir City at Oliver Springs
- Powell at Karns
- Union County at Pigeon Forge
FRIDAY 2/4/22
- Oak Ridge at Clinton (Fox & Farley Full Court Press, WYSH)
- Knox Ambassadors at Anderson County
- South-Doyle at Campbell County
- Cosby at Jellico
- Oliver Springs at Rockwood
- Sunbright at Coalfield
- Loudon at Kingston
- Halls at Powell
- Oneida at Wartburg
- Greenback at Midway
- Harriman at Oakdale
NBA 2/2/22
- Memphis 120 New York 108: Jaren Jackson, Jr. 26 points, 10 rebounds; Ja Morant 23 points, 9 assists; Ziaire Williams 21 points.