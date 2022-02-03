Local Sports Update, 2/3/22

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

Congratulations to four area student-athletes on signing their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.

Clinton football players Deven Monroe and Rodayvien “Dodi” Truss will play at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee.

Anderson County’s Luke Lowery will play baseball for ETSU.

Oak Ridge’s Kendall Jackson is headed to Chattanooga to play football for the Mocs.

Congratulations and good luck to all four of these outstanding young men!

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, WEDNESDAY 2/2/22

Alcoa girls 54 Fulton 41…Fulton boys 78 Alcoa 56

SCHEDULE, THURSDAY 2/3/22

West at Campbell County

Lenoir City at Oliver Springs

Powell at Karns

Union County at Pigeon Forge

FRIDAY 2/4/22

Oak Ridge at Clinton (Fox & Farley Full Court Press, WYSH)

Knox Ambassadors at Anderson County

South-Doyle at Campbell County

Cosby at Jellico

Oliver Springs at Rockwood

Sunbright at Coalfield

Loudon at Kingston

Halls at Powell

Oneida at Wartburg

Greenback at Midway

Harriman at Oakdale

NBA 2/2/22

Memphis 120 New York 108: Jaren Jackson, Jr. 26 points, 10 rebounds; Ja Morant 23 points, 9 assists; Ziaire Williams 21 points.