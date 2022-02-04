Local Sports: Starnes signs, Dragons/’Cats renew rivalry, NASCAR returns Sunday

Congratulations to Clinton High School’s Belle Starnes, who will continue her basketball and athletic careers at Maryville College next year. Starnes, a senior, signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Lady Scots this week.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, THURSDAY 2/3/22

Campbell County 59 West 36

Powell 66 Karns 50

Kingston 44 Sweetwater 30

Pigeon Forge 52 Union County 42

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, THURSDAY 2/3/22

Campbell County 76 West 64

Karns 67 Powell 59

Sweetwater 74 Kingston 65

Union County 79 Pigeon Forge 65

SCHEDULE, FRIDAY 2/4/22

Oak Ridge at Clinton on WYSH: In the girls’ game, the Lady Wildcats come in with a record of 13-8, and are currently on an eight-game winning streak. Oak Ridge has won the last 70 meetings in the series, dating back to 1991, but the 14-7 Lady Dragons have designs on writing a new chapter of their basketball history tonight on WYSH.

In the boys’ game, the Wildcats own a 27-game winning streak against Clinton dating back to 2010, but the Dragons enter tonight’s contest ranked #1 in Class AAA, and #14 overall in Tennessee, with a record of 20-2. The Wildcats are no pushovers, though, as they also come in winners of eight straight, boasting a 17-3 record, and ranked #7 in Class 4A, #15 overall.

ELSEWHERE

Knox Ambassadors at Anderson County

South-Doyle at Campbell County

Cosby at Jellico

Oliver Springs at Rockwood

Sunbright at Coalfield

Loudon at Kingston

Halls at Powell

Oneida at Wartburg

Greenback at Midway

Harriman at Oakdale

NCAA WOMEN

Florida 84 (#5) Tennessee 59

NCAA MEN

#22 Tennessee at South Carolina, 1:00 Saturday on CBS

NBA

Memphis at Orlando, Saturday

NASCAR Tune in Sunday at 2:30 pm as WYSH and 96.7 Merle present live coverage of the inaugural “Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum,” from the Los Angeles Coliseum in California. For everything you need to know about race weekend, follow this link to our partners at the Motor Racing Network (MRN).