Lillian Inez Gibbs age 98 of Clinton passed away on January 31, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born November 8, 1923, in Huntsville, Alabama to the late Ernest and Margaret Sharpe.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Ellis of Clinton, and her son, Leonard Dean Hastings.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
