Lillian Inez Gibbs age 98 of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 22 Views

Lillian Inez Gibbs age 98 of Clinton passed away on January 31, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center.  She was born November 8, 1923, in Huntsville, Alabama to the late Ernest and Margaret Sharpe. 
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Ellis of Clinton, and her son, Leonard Dean Hastings.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Judith Rae Jones, age 82, of Kingston

Judith Rae Jones, age 82, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at NHC …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.