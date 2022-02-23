Lena Taylor, 97

Lena Taylor, born August 10, 1924, passed away at the age of 97 on Friday, February 18, 2022. She was born in Clax Gap, TN where she lived all her life.

Lena loved to garden, enjoyed flowers, was an avid UT fan, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Lena is preceded in death by her parents William (Bill) and Lucy Mayton; husband Roy (Monk) Taylor; daughter Darlene Brummett; brothers Onie, Robert, Fred, Eldon, Isaac, Carl (Monk) [twin brother]; sister Mildred Mayton; and grandson Mark.

Lena is survived by her children Ronnie Taylor of Harriman, Brenda Wright (Ronnie); Mike Taylor (Karen), Dennis Taylor; brother-in-law Gilbert Taylor of Alabama; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a funeral service at 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Clax Gap Cemetery. Pastor Garvan Walls will officiate the services.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Taylor family.