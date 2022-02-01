Lee delivers ‘State of the State,’ outlines budget proposal

Monday night, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee delivered his fourth State of the State address, during which he outlined his budget and legislative priorities to a joint session of the General Assembly.

Lee is proposing a budget of $52.6 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

The proposed budget would include investments in K-12 education, higher education, and improving transportation infrastructure.

Lee also proposed updating K-12 education funding. The new plan would set aside dollars for each student, based on their individual needs, paying particular attention to students with disabilities, rural students, low-income students, and students with other priority needs. You can read more about the potential impact of the budget proposal on education in Tennessee here .

Gov. Lee’s FY23 budget also proposes more than $1 billion in new, recurring education spending for public schools across Tennessee.

Some highlights of Gov. Lee’s agenda include:

$750M recurring increase for new K-12 education funding formula

Proposing a new law that would ensure parents know what materials are available to students in their libraries

Proposing new legislation to make computer science and coding available to every high school student in Tennessee.

$124.7M to provide an increase into the teacher salary pool

$90M to fully-fund the outcomes-based formula, enabling a zero percent tuition increase for public universities

$200M for TCAT infrastructure investments to help double the skilled workforce by 2026

$75.2M to increase the 4-year HOPE Award to $5,100 per student, per year, and the 2-year HOPE Award to $3,200 per student, per year

Four percent salary pool increase for higher education employees

Adding 100 Highway Patrol Troopers, 20 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents, and 25 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Forensic Science Personnel

Directing the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to create a plan so every house of worship in Tennessee can receive high-quality safety training

$355.6M in a Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy

$82M to reimburse public hospitals for uncompensated care, primarily in rural communities

$619M to accelerate projects listed in the IMPROVE Act and invest in transportation projects to ensure economic opportunity

You can read Gov. Lee’s full address here, and you can read an overview of the proposed budget for FY23 here.