Larry Shannon Hawkins age 76, passed away on February 10, 2022.
Larry was a heavy equipment operator, he loved motorcycles and horses. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and a Veteran of the Army National Guard.
Preceded in death by parents Leon and Violet “Keith” Hawkins and sister Ann Pemberton Spessard.
Larry is survived by:
Son….. Robert Wallace
Daughter…. Shannon Wiggs (Jeremy)
Grandchildren….. Bailey Wilson
Avery Wallace
Special friend…. Jane Conely
There will be a graveside on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Cemetery.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.