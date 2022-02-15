Larry Shannon Hawkins age 76, passed away on February 10, 2022.

Larry was a heavy equipment operator, he loved motorcycles and horses. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and a Veteran of the Army National Guard.

Preceded in death by parents Leon and Violet “Keith” Hawkins and sister Ann Pemberton Spessard.

Larry is survived by:

Son….. Robert Wallace

Daughter…. Shannon Wiggs (Jeremy)

Grandchildren….. Bailey Wilson

Avery Wallace

Special friend…. Jane Conely

There will be a graveside on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Cemetery.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com