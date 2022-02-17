Lance Jason Hyatt, age 43 of Oak Ridge, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Lance was born on May 19, 1978, in Oak Ridge but grew up in Coalfield, TN before moving to New Hampshire. There he met the love of his life, Michele, and brought her back to his home in Tennessee where they have resided for 11 years. He shared his love for antiquing with his kids, Christian, Sascha, and Nicholas, when discovering hidden treasures that he always found as valuable and necessary to add to his collections.

Lance had a love for animals, especially “Spaz Masterson Hyatt”. There was never a stray animal that he did not take in. He also had a love for fishing that he shared with his brother, Lynn, special friend, Troy, and his son, Nicholas.

Lance was a collector of many things, especially superhero memorabilia. His family remembers him to be a “Super Hero Dork” and fanatic. Although he was a kid at heart, he cherished his family and his children more than anything and his love for them cannot be measured. Lance always had a special bond of love with his “Momo,” Linda. As best said by Christian, “We will see you in the Dreamland.”

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reba and Jack Neal.

Survivors include his wife, Michele; mother, Linda; children, Christian, Sascha, and Nicholas; brother, Lynn Jr. and wife Kelly; father, Lynn Sr. and Debbie; special aunt, Nita, and cousin, Erica; special friend, Troy. Lance also was survived by many other family members and friends who he loved dearly.

Memorial contributions may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home in person, by mail, or over the phone at 865-435-7261 to help Lance’s family with the funeral expenses.

A graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 1:00 PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hyatt family. www.Sharpfh.com.