Kingston Police arrest woman on drug charges

Kingston Police say that a woman was arrested after being seen behaving erratically at the Zoomerz convenience store on North Kentucky Street.

Officers were called to the business on February 8th, according to a Kingston Police Department press release, and made contact with a woman identified as Karen Reeves, who admitted to officers that there was meth in her car. A search of the vehicle confirmed that, and officers also found a small bag of marijuana and pieces of drug paraphernalia.

As she had just purchased groceries, Reeves asked one of the officers to deliver them to her husband in a room at the Lakeview Inn. After being taken to the police station and questioned, Reeves, who had been read her Miranda rights, said that there were more drugs and drug paraphernalia in the motel room. Officers delivered the groceries to her husband, who agreed to let them search the room after they explained why they were there. During that search, officers found around eight grams of a substance believed to be meth and over a pound of marijuana.

Karen Reeves was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Roane County Jail.