Kingston PD investigates after woman found dead

Jim Harris Local News

Kingston Police say they are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home on West Ridgecrest Drive on Friday morning.

Just before 6 am, police and medical crews responded to a call of an unresponsive female inside the home.  When first responders arrived, efforts to revive the woman proved unsuccessful.  Her name has not been released, pending the notification of next-of-kin, and her body was sent to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

Officers reported seeing “several items of drug paraphernalia lying in plain view,” and secured the scene.

In a statement, police say that based upon the drug paraphernalia observed as well as what was described as past drug activities related to the residence, a search warrant was obtained and executed. According to investigators, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and a white, powdery substance was found. Three locked containers were also seized and held while investigators applied for a separate search warrant.

On Monday, that warrant was executed on the three locked containers, inside of which, they located 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 13 grams of suspected heroin, seven sets of digital scales, GPS units and two loaded handguns. Several cell phones were also seized for examination.

The investigation is described as ongoing, and charges are pending.

