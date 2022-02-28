Jimmy Hughes age 81, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Jimmy was born September 27, 1940, in Decatur, Alabama to the late John and Martha Hughes. He was a member of Second Baptist Church and also a veteran of the United States Army having served his country in the Korean War. Throughout his life, Jimmy loved gardening, fishing but most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known for sharing the gospel and took pride in witnessing to others, especially his neighbors. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Hughes, Dawson Hughes, & H.K. “Hugo” Hughes; sisters, Louise Gray, Johnnie Ruth Blankenship, and Ann Jenkins; several nieces and nephews

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Alice Hughes; son, Frankie Hughes & wife Melissa; daughter, Bonnie Estes & husband Blake; grandchildren, Sarah Anne Trujillo & husband Zach and Curtis Hughes & wife Karen; great-grandchildren, Eleana, Thaddaeus, Zillah Ruth Trujillo; brother, Charles Hughes & wife Ellen; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. Jimmy’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related