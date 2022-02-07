Jimmy D. Bailey, age 75, of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday morning February 5th after courageously battling cancer.

He was born on June 26, 1946 in LaFollette, Tennessee to the late General Lee and Robbie Sue (McDeerman) Bailey.

Jimmy married the love of his life, Vicki J. (Humphrey) Bailey on December 15, 1969 in Andersonville, Tennessee. Together Jimmy and Vicki lovingly welcomed their two children; Boyd Lee Bailey wife Paula Rose Bailey and Becky Jane Bailey Shelton husband Bryan Todd Shelton. Five grandchildren; Jacob Owen, Bryant Bailey, Jonathan Bailey, Timothy Bailey, and Grace Shelton. One great-granddaughter; Mercy Jane Wilcox.

He served with the United States Navy 1964 to 1970, continuing his service in the Naval Reserves. Jimmy served multiple tours in Vietnam, earned two bronze stars and four additional service medals.

Jimmy retired from the Department of Energy Facility Y-12 after thirty years of dedicated service. Previously serving eight years with the City of Oak Ridge Fire Department.

He earned his private pilot’s license in 1980 under the instruction of the late Guy M. Jones. Jimmy loved spending his days flying, boating and fishing with his family.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby L. Bailey; sisters, Mary Bailey Woods, Debra Bailey Reesor; brother-in-law, Michael R. Humphrey. Survived by brothers, Billy R. Bailey, Johnny W. Bailey; sisters, Patricia Hope Bailey Lloyd (Clarence), Linda S. Bailey Rosenbalm (Wendell); brother-in-law, Joseph T. Humphrey; sisters-in-law, Kathy Langston (David), Terri Jo Humphrey, Rosemary Cox (Rudy). He will be lovingly missed by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. www.holleygamble.com

Related