International Festival returns to Children’s Museum

(Information from Oak Ridge Today, WYSH news partner) Flamenco, Irish, and Greek dancers will be among entertainers at the International Festival on Saturday, February 26, at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge.

A special guest from Ireland, musician and singer Fionan Casey, will join the band, The Missing Goats, performing traditional Irish music at the festival, a press release said.

The family-friendly International Festival will present entertainment, crafts, and cuisines from many countries, with musical and dance entertainment on stage throughout the day and crafts for children to make and take home. The festival will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, February 26, at the Children’s Museum, which is at 461 West Outer Drive in Oak Ridge.

The Missing Goats include Steve Reddick on guitar and harmonica, Mary Tuskan on mandolin, and Tom Beehan, former Oak Ridge mayor, on banjo. J.T. Coleman, talented bluegrass bass player and another special guest of the band, will join them, the press release said.

Casey, who plays guitar and sings, has performed in venues and pubs in the Ring of Kerry and County Wexford in Ireland, the release said. He has played with the band Ardú, and he hosts a casual music session in Sneem, Ireland, in the summer.

Other entertainers include Pasión Flamenca, performing flamenco and Spanish folk dances; Gustavo Cisneros, singing Banda music typical of northern Mexico; the St. George Greek Dancers from St. George Greek Orthodox Church; the Tennessee Irish Dancers; Belladance, with family friendly belly dancing; and Nicole Baird on bagpipes.

Among activities during the day will be:

Crafts for children to make and take home, including a spin drum, a Panamanian mola, and a llama craft.

Postage stamps from many countries available for collecting in the Craft & Science Room, hosted by the Knoxville Philatelic Society.

Opportunities to learn Morse code and how to communicate with other countries through amateur radio, hosted by the Oak Ridge Amateur Radio Club in the Discovery Lab.

Visits to the model train layouts of the Knoxville Area Model Railroaders in the World of Trains exhibit.

Food vendors will have dishes from many countries available to purchase. They include Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery, with pastries, desserts, and cookies; St. George Greek Desserts; Delicias Bolivianas, with cheese empanadas and salteñas with chicken and meat; Anya’s Gone Nuts, with nuts, cotton candy, gourmet brittles, and more; Mucho Gusto Food Truck, with tacos; Handmade Toffee & Treats; Tennessee Irish Dancers, offering Irish whiskey cake; and Sons of Norway, with lefse.

Hola Hora Latina, an organization promoting unity by creating bridges between the Hispanic/LatinX communities and the community at large through art, culture, education, and leadership, will host a booth. Kris Harris Light will have a booth with her photography and jewelry. State Farm Agent Anntionette Crowell will host a booth, and the Children’s Museum will have international dolls for sale.

The International Festival is supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission. Online tickets are available for a 20 percent discount at $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children ages 3-17, with a small surcharge, at this site: https://bit.ly/CMORIF2022.

Admission to the International Festival at the door is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $10 for children 3-17. Children 2 and under are free. Children’s Museum members have free admission with proof of membership at the door. The Museum’s mask policy will be in effect while festival goers are inside the building. Masks are required for everyone ages 5 and older and are recommended for ages 3 to 4. Masks are not required for children ages 2 and younger. Dedicated areas inside the Museum will be available for eating.

For more information, call the Children’s Museum at (865) 482-1074, or see the Children’s Museum web site at http://childrensmuseumofoakridge.org.

This press release was submitted to Oak Ridge Today, a WYSH News partner,by Kay Brookshire.