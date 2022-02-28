HS Hoops: Lady Dragons ousted, Lady Mavs, ‘Cats, others move on; Scores & schedules for Region tourneys

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES
GIRLS’ QUARTERFINALS 2/25/22
R2AAA: Northview Academy 71 Clinton 57…The Lady Dragons’ season came to an end in Kodak as five Lady Cougars scored in double figures and Northview Academy fended off several late charges from Clinton. CHS’s season ended with a 16-12 despite 21 points from Miss Basketball Finalist Sarah Burton, who along with fellow seniors Belle Starnes and Autumn Hill, played their final basketball games in orange and black.
R2AAA
- Halls 56 Carter 30
- Anderson County 47 Gibbs 27
- Seymour 48 Scott 29
R2A
- Coalfield 57 Midway 34
- Greenback 39 Sunbright 37
- Oneida 64 Oakdale 38
- Harriman 47 Wartburg 35
R2AAAA
- Oak Ridge 51 William Blount 42
- Bearden 75 Central 31
- Farragut 52 Campbell County 33
- Heritage 42 Powell 39
R2AA
- Polk County 54 Kingston 35
- McMinn Central 86 CSAS 13
- Tellico Plains 73 Marion County 20
- Meigs County 47 Tyner Academy 43
GIRLS’ REGION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
ALL GAMES MONDAY 2/28/22
R2AAA at Halls…6:00, Anderson County (19-12) vs. Seymour (27-5)…7:30, Northview Academy (19-12) vs. Halls (13-15)
R2AAAA at Bearden…6:00, Oak Ridge (20-9) vs. Farragut (24-7)…7:30, Heritage (24-8) vs. Bearden (30-3)
R2A…6:00, Oneida (18-13) vs. Greenback (16-10)…7:30, Coalfield (23-6) vs. Harriman (17-9)