HS Hoops: Lady Dragons ousted, Lady Mavs, ‘Cats, others move on; Scores & schedules for Region tourneys

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 32 Views

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

GIRLS’ QUARTERFINALS 2/25/22

R2AAA:  Northview Academy 71 Clinton 57…The Lady Dragons’ season came to an end in Kodak as five Lady Cougars scored in double figures and Northview Academy fended off several late charges from Clinton.  CHS’s season ended with a 16-12 despite 21 points from Miss Basketball Finalist Sarah Burton, who along with fellow seniors Belle Starnes and Autumn Hill, played their final basketball games in orange and black.

R2AAA

  • Halls 56 Carter 30
  • Anderson County 47 Gibbs 27
  • Seymour 48 Scott 29

R2A

  • Coalfield 57 Midway 34
  • Greenback 39 Sunbright 37
  • Oneida 64 Oakdale 38
  • Harriman 47 Wartburg 35

R2AAAA

  • Oak Ridge 51 William Blount 42
  • Bearden 75 Central 31
  • Farragut 52 Campbell County 33
  • Heritage 42 Powell 39

R2AA

  • Polk County 54 Kingston 35
  • McMinn Central 86 CSAS 13
  • Tellico Plains 73 Marion County 20
  • Meigs County 47 Tyner Academy 43

GIRLS’ REGION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

ALL GAMES MONDAY 2/28/22

R2AAA at Halls…6:00, Anderson County (19-12) vs. Seymour (27-5)…7:30, Northview Academy (19-12) vs. Halls (13-15)

R2AAAA at Bearden…6:00, Oak Ridge (20-9) vs. Farragut (24-7)…7:30, Heritage (24-8) vs. Bearden (30-3)

R2A…6:00, Oneida (18-13) vs. Greenback (16-10)…7:30, Coalfield (23-6) vs. Harriman (17-9)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Time to start thinking about signing up Kindergartners for school this fall

It’s time to start thinking about signing kids up for kindergarten for the fall in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.