Horace Stiltner Cook, age 95 of Anderson County passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. Horace was May 5, 1926, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Frank and Emma Cook. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II. After he returned home from the service he worked at Y-12/Martin Marietta where he retired as a machine cleaner after 39 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Pola Jean Long Cook; 12 siblings.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Gibbs of Clinton; grandson, Joseph Gibbs & fiancé Sarah Griffith of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Joseph Gibbs II, Reece & Kyle Gibbs of San Antonio, TX; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews living in Indiana and North Carolina.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Diversicare of Oak Ridge and Amedisys Hospice for the loving care given to Horace.

Friends and family can call at their convenience from 12:00-4:00 pm, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will be at 11:00 am Thursday at Anderson Memorial Garden with full military honors at the graveside with Renee Cunningham officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Gideon’s International. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com