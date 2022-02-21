Hoops Round-up: Lady Dragons stunned, Clinton boys drain 17 treys in win

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY 2/18/22

D4AAA Tournament at Anderson County

Anderson County girls 58 Clinton 54 (OT): The 4th-seeded Lady Mavs stunned top seed Clinton in the District semifinals on Friday. Playing on their home floor, AC (18-11) used a smothering defensive effort that held Miss Basketball Finalist Sarah Burton to just nine points and a balanced scoring attack to pull off the upset. Clinton (15-11) had beaten Anderson County twice in the regular season. The Lady Mavs were led by Emily Mustard’s 19 points while Clinton’s leading scorer was Ally York with 19. Clinton will face Scott Monday night for third place in the District 4AAA Tournament at Anderson County High. WYSH will have coverage with a special postseason edition of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press tipping off shortly before 6 pm.

Clinton boys 79 Anderson County 51: The top-seeded Dragons were never really threatened Friday, as they pulled away thanks in part to a barrage of three-pointers and swept their crosstown rivals in their third meeting of the season. Lane Harrison and Trace Thackerson paced CHS (23-4) with 19 points each. Connor Martin led AC (15-16) with 11 points while Ryan McGhee added 10. The Mavericks play Scott at 7:30 this evening at ACHS for third place in the District tournament.

OTHER SCORES, FRIDAY 2/18/22

D3AAAA Girls’ semifinals at Campbell County

Oak Ridge 65 Central 33…Powell 50 Campbell County 38

D3AA Girls’ semifinals

McMinn Central 64 Kingston 53…Tellico Plains 59 Meigs County 51

D3AA Boys’ semifinals

Sweetwater 58 Kingston 52…Meigs County 73 McMinn Central 72

D2A Boys’ semifinals

Jellico 87 Washburn 68…Hancock County 76 Cosby 59

D3AAA Boys’ semifinals at Seymour

Gibbs 59 Northview Academy 58…Carter 62 Seymour 38

D3A Boys’ semifinals

Oliver Springs 53 Sunbright 38…Oneida 68 Wartburg 58

D4A Boys’ semifinals

Harriman 79 Midway 63…Oakdale 62 Rockwood 49

SCORES, SATURDAY 2/19/22

D3AAAA Boys’ semifinals at Campbell County

Oak Ridge 92 West 65…Campbell County 74 Karns 69

SCHEDULE, MONDAY 2/21/22

D4AAA Consolation games at Anderson County

6:00 (WYSH) Clinton girls vs. Scott

7:30 Anderson County boys vs. Scott

D3AAA Girls finals at Seymour

(Consolation) Carter vs. Gibbs

(Championship) Northview Academy vs. Seymour

D3AA Consolation games

(Girls) Kingston vs. Meigs County

(Boys) Kingston vs. McMinn Central

D4A Girls finals

(Consolation) Midway vs. Oakdale

(Championship) Harriman at Greenback