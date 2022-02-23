High School hoops: Dragons leave no doubt on ‘Championship Tuesday’

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, TUESDAY 2/22/22

DISTRICT 4AAA AT ANDERSON COUNTY (CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT)

Boys’ Championship

Clinton 67 Halls 46: Clinton blew open a two-point game at halftime with a third-quarter offensive explosion highlighted by a barrage of three-pointers from Tournament MVP Trace Thackerson to win its first District tournament championship since 2010. Thackerson hit five of his six three-pointers in the decisive third period and finished the game with 22 points. Jackson Garner scored 20 as Clinton improved to 24-4. Simply put, on Tuesday, Clinton left no doubt who the best team in the building was, as the defense was spot-on and stifling, and the offense was on-target all night long. Despite it being a “neutral court,” Clinton faced a hostile crowd, as following the girls’ title game, members of the Anderson County student section joined the Halls student section to cheer against the Dragons. The Halls student section was very quiet after the third quarter concluded.

Thackerson was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Garner, Rishon Bright (who had 4 blocked shots in the contest), and Lane Harrison, whose thunderous dunk late in the game punctuated a dominant second-half performance by the Orange & Black.

The rest of the All-Tournament Team included Halls’ Bennett Lane, Jake Lane, and Luke Simpson, as well as Anderson County’s Ryan McGhee and Connor Martin. Scott was represented by Trey Morrow and Luke West.

Girls’ Championship

Halls 48 Anderson County 43: Halls rallied from down four at halftime to win the District title against the tournament host. AC led 22-18 at halftime, but down the stretch, Halls was able to claw their way into the lead and hang on down the stretch.

Girls’ All-Tournament Team

Halls—Regan Corvette, Cierra Huff, Sophie Tharpe, Ellie Tharpe (MVP)

AC—Jaelynn Bullock, Lydia Meldrum, Emily Mustard

Clinton—Allie York, Sarah Burton

Scott—Brittany Morrow, Jaylin Young

ELSEWHERE

DISTRICT 3AAA AT SEYMOUR

(Boys’ Consolation Game) Northview Academy 50 Seymour 44

(Boys’ Championship Game) Carter 74 Gibbs 37

DISTRICT 3AAAA AT CAMPBELL COUNTY

(Boys’ Consolation Game) Karns 73 West 67

(Boys’ Championship Game) Oak Ridge 68 Campbell County 47

DISTRICT 2A

(Boys’ Consolation Game) Washburn 66 Cosby 59

(Boys’ Championship Game) Jellico 61 Hancock County 60

DISTRICT 2AA

(Boys’ Consolation Game) Union County 75 Pigeon Forge 45

(Boys’ Championship Game) Gatlinburg-Pittman 81 Alcoa 56

DISTRICT 3A AT WARTBURG

(Boys’ Consolation Game) Wartburg 64 Sunbright 52

(Boys’ Championship Game) Oliver Springs 56 Oneida 52

DISTRICT 4A

(Boys’ Consolation Game) Rockwood 61 Midway 54

(Boys’ Championship Game) Harriman 61 Oakdale 54