High School Hoops: District tourneys winding down, Lady Dragons bounce back

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 2/21/22

DISTRICT 4AAA AT ANDERSON COUNTY

(Girls’ Consolation Game) Clinton 54 Scott 49: The Lady Dragons bounced back after their stunning loss in the semifinals on Friday to salvage third place in the District tourney. This game, on paper, shouldn’t have occurred on “Consolation Monday” as Clinton entered the postseason as the top seed and Scott the second, but both were upset in last week’s semifinals. Sarah Burton led Clinton with 26 points despite once again being the focal point of the opposition’s defensive game plan, including hitting some clutch free throws down the stretch. Bailey Burroughs added 12 for Clinton (16-11), who will play at Northview Academy in Kodak Friday night in the first round of the Region tournament. Scott will play at District 3 champion Seymour.

(Boys’ Consolation Game) Scott 64 Anderson County 45

ELSEWHERE

DISTRICT 3AAAA AT CAMPBELL COUNTY

(Girls’ Consolation Game) Campbell County 50 Central 41

(Girls’ Championship Game) Oak Ridge 65 Powell 52

DISTRICT 3AAA AT SEYMOUR

(Girls’ Consolation Game) Gibbs 53 Carter 40

(Girls’ Championship Game) Seymour 47 Northview Academy 39

DISTRICT 3AA CONSOLATION GAMES

(Girls) Meigs County 59 Kingston 45

(Boys) McMinn Central 77 Kingston 61

D3A AT WARTBURG

(Girls’ Consolation Game) Sunbright 47 Wartburg 40

(Girls’ Championship Game) Oneida 55 Coalfield 44

D4A

(Girls’ Consolation Game) Midway 51 Oakdale 47

(Girls’ Championship Game) Harriman 39 Greenback 36

D2A

(Girls’ Consolation Game) Hancock County 37 Jellico 29

(Girls’ Championship Game) Cosby 46 Washburn 41

SCHEDULE, TUESDAY 2/22/22

DISTRICT 4AAA AT ANDERSON COUNTY “CHAMPIONSHIP TUESDAY”

(Girls’ Championship Game) Anderson County vs. Halls, 6:00

(Boys’ Championship Game) Halls vs. Clinton (LIVE coverage on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press begins at around 7:25, tipoff set for 7:30).

DISTRICT 3AAAA AT CAMPBELL COUNTY

(Boys’ Consolation Game) West vs. Karns

(Boys’ Championship Game) Campbell County vs. Oak Ridge

D3AAA AT SEYMOUR

(Boys’ Consolation Game) Northview Academy vs. Seymour

(Boys’ Championship Game) Carter vs. Gibbs

D3A AT WARTBURG

(Boys’ Consolation Game) Sunbright vs. Wartburg

(Boys’ Championship Game) Oneida vs. Oliver Springs

D4A

(Boys’ Consolation Game) Rockwood vs. Midway

(Boys’ Championship Game) Oakdale vs. Harriman