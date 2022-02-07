Helen “Juanita” Addington Smith, age 86 of Clinton, TN went to her heavenly home on Friday, February 4, 2022. She was a loving Wife and wonderful Mother who will be missed by all. She was born on November 28, 1935 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph J. Addington in Jewell Ridge, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by Burley Smith her loving husband of 43 years; her son, Larry D. Smith; brothers Dallas Addington, Ed Addington, and Dempsey Addington; and sisters Jean Eure, Marie Smith, and Shirley Joyce.

She retired after 30+ years as a nursing assistant, loving and caring for each patient as if they were her own family. Juanita was a long-time member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church where for many years she enjoyed teaching children’s classes, decorating and serving others. She was a quiet, soft spoken, and gentle woman, and throughout her life she enjoyed bowling, scrapbooking with the “Crazy Daisies,” traveling, but most of all spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by daughters Pat Smith of Clinton and Creta Lawson & husband Wes of Quinton, Virginia. Daughter-in-law Pattie Smith of Sharps Chapel. Sister-in-laws Pauline Addington and Janet Addington, and Brother-in-law Maze Joyce. Five grandchildren Rob Taylor (Lisa) of Oak Park, IL; Brianna Taylor Smith (Kevin) of Knoxville, TN; Tiffany Lawson Villa (Rick) of Henrico, Virginia; Brandon Lawson (Marie) of Quinton, Virginia and Nick Smith of Pulaski, Virginia.

Eight amazing great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy: Luke, Taylor, Liam, Ripley, Rhyder, Piper, Harper and Willow

Several loving nieces and nephews who were very special to her.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 1:00 pm, Monday at Greenhill Memorial Garden in Claypool, Virginia. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

