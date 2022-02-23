GSMNP announces volunteer work events

(GSMNP)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting multiple volunteer work events to complete much-needed grounds work prior to spring campground openings. Park staff will lead single-day volunteer opportunities for interested individuals and groups. These opportunities are ideal for people who enjoy hands-on work in a beautiful setting and those interested in learning more about the park.  

Volunteers will help blow and rake leaves, remove debris, and perform maintenance on tent pads in campground and picnic areas across the park. Tools and safety gear will be provided by park staff. Participants are required to wear sturdy footwear and dress for cold, wet, and changing weather conditions. The minimum age of participants is 16 years.   

Prior registration is required for all events. Please contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator, Adam Monroe, at 828-497-1949 or Adam_Monroe@nps.gov prior to the scheduled event date for workday details and to register.   

Workdays will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays at the following locations: Friday, February 25 and Friday, March 4 at Smokemont Campground; Saturday, February 26 at Elkmont Campground; and Saturday, March 5 at Cades Cove Campground. 

