Greenback man charged with child sexual abuse

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker says that a Greenback man has been indicted on three counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery following in investigation by his office.

According to a media release, 35-year-old Bradley P. King, who was indicted by the Anderson County grand jury on those six charges earlier this month, has a listed address in Greenback, but “spent most of his time in Anderson County, including during the time of this alleged incident.”

ACSO Detective Sergeant James Crowley began investigating King after receiving reports of sexual misconduct between the man and his then-girlfriend’s minor child, and Sheriff Barker called his work on the case “remarkable.”

Barker also stated, “Moreover, I cannot express enough how proud I am of the victim in this case. Brave and courageous are understatements. Because of that we have locked away a dangerous man and removed him from our communities.”

King was apprehended on February 11th by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force without incident and taken to the Anderson County Jail, where he remains in custody on bonds totaling $300,000.