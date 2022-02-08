Green McAdoo to host Coffee with a Cop this month

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

The next Coffee with a Cop event in Clinton will be held at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center on Wednesday, February 23rd from 8:30 to 10:00 am.

Coffee with a Cop is described as a way to bring together police officers and the citizens of the communities they serve in a neutral setting so that they can foster community partnerships.  The basic message is to come in, have a cup of coffee, ask questions, make comments, and just generally get to know the members of the Clinton Police Department a little bit better.

Green McAdoo is located at 101 School Street in Clinton.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Roane State, TCAT Knoxville and Covenant Health announce partnership for new Knox Regional Health Science and Simulation Center

(RSCC press release)  Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.