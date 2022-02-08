Green McAdoo to host Coffee with a Cop this month

The next Coffee with a Cop event in Clinton will be held at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center on Wednesday, February 23rd from 8:30 to 10:00 am.

Coffee with a Cop is described as a way to bring together police officers and the citizens of the communities they serve in a neutral setting so that they can foster community partnerships. The basic message is to come in, have a cup of coffee, ask questions, make comments, and just generally get to know the members of the Clinton Police Department a little bit better.

Green McAdoo is located at 101 School Street in Clinton.