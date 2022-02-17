Fritts not seeking re-election to County Commission

Longtime Anderson County Commissioner Chuck Fritts, who has represented District 1 for 20 years, has announced that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

Fritts spent several years as Commission Chairman.

Below is his announcement.

“After discussing this with my family, I have come to the conclusion that it is finally time for me to step aside and let someone else have an opportunity to serve. With that said, I will not seek re-election for the District 1 County Commission Seat. It has truly been an honor to serve as your County Commissioner for the past 20 years. When I first ran for office back in 2002 , I never dreamed that I would even be elected, much less serving through five terms. I feel we have accomplished a lot and I know whoever is elected to take my place will continue to work hard to keep our county moving forward. Thanks again for your trust and the honor to serve as your County Commissioner of District 1 for the past 20 years.”

