Follow-up: Man faces charges after Saturday crash

Following up on a story we told you about on Monday, one man was charged with several crimes after a single-vehicle traffic accident on I-75 in Anderson County on Saturday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 44-year-old Donald R. Hollins of Pioneer had been driving south on I-75 near mile marker 124 when his Ford F250 left the roadway. The pickup then struck a concrete culvert in the median and flipped several times before coming to rest.

Hollins was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the THP’s preliminary accident report. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time while a LIFESTAR medical helicopter landed to transport him to UT Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The report indicates that Hollins is facing numerous charges, including DUI, reckless endangerment, and violating the open container law, as well as several other moving violations.

No other vehicles were involved and Hollins was the lone occupant of the F250.