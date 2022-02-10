FMCOR offering free COVID testing, vaccines

The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge will be holding free COVID-19 rapid testing and vaccinations events throughout its coverage area.
Roane State Community College’s Oak Ridge Campus will host an event from 4 to 8 pm today (Thursday, February 10).
There will be an event at the Rocky Top Community Center from 8 am to 12 noon this Saturday, February 12.
Testing and vaccinations will be offered at the Harriman FMC Clinic from 4 to 8 pm next Thursday, February 17.
For more information about these events or for more information about Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, visit fmcor.org.
