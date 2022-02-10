FMCOR offering free COVID testing, vaccines

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge will be holding free COVID-19 rapid testing and vaccinations events throughout its coverage area.
Roane State Community College’s Oak Ridge Campus will host an event from 4 to 8 pm today (Thursday, February 10).
There will be an event at the Rocky Top Community Center from 8 am to 12 noon this Saturday, February 12.
Testing and vaccinations will be offered at the Harriman FMC Clinic from 4 to 8 pm next Thursday, February 17.
For more information about these events or for more information about Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, visit fmcor.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

DA: Second man dies after THP pursuit, crash

Following up on a story we have been following for a couple of weeks now, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.