Fleischmann endorses Layton re-election bid

(Submitted, Campaign to Re-Elect Judge Don Layton) United States Congressman, Chuck Fleischmann, is pleased to announce his endorsement of Judge Don A. Layton, General Sessions Division I.

Congressman Chuck Flesichmann (l) and Judge Don Layton (Photo submitted)

Fleischmann said, “Judge Layton is a long-time friend. He is a well-respected judge throughout the State of Tennessee. As an attorney, I know he possesses the integrity, knowledge, and demeanor to be a judge. His 24 years of experience as General Sessions Judge are valuable to the legal system and to the people of Anderson County. I encourage all my friends and supporters to vote to keep Judge Layton as General Sessions Judge, Division I.”