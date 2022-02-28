Congressman Chuck Flesichmann (l) and Judge Don Layton (Photo submitted)

Fleischmann endorses Layton re-election bid

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 23 Views

(Submitted, Campaign to Re-Elect Judge Don Layton)  United States Congressman, Chuck Fleischmann, is pleased to announce his endorsement of Judge Don A. Layton, General Sessions Division I.

Congressman Chuck Flesichmann (l) and Judge Don Layton (Photo submitted)

Fleischmann said, “Judge Layton is a long-time friend. He is a well-respected judge throughout the State of Tennessee. As an attorney, I know he possesses the integrity, knowledge, and demeanor to be a judge. His 24 years of experience as General Sessions Judge are valuable to the legal system and to the people of Anderson County. I encourage all my friends and supporters to vote to keep Judge Layton as General Sessions Judge, Division I.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Foothills Parkway to see lane closures for work

Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that weekday, single-lane closures will be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.