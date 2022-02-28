Fleischmann endorses Layton re-election bid

(Submitted, Campaign to Re-Elect Judge Don Layton) United States Congressman, Chuck Fleischmann, is pleased to announce his endorsement of Judge Don A. Layton, General Sessions Division I.
Fleischmann said, “Judge Layton is a long-time friend. He is a well-respected judge throughout the State of Tennessee. As an attorney, I know he possesses the integrity, knowledge, and demeanor to be a judge. His 24 years of experience as General Sessions Judge are valuable to the legal system and to the people of Anderson County. I encourage all my friends and supporters to vote to keep Judge Layton as General Sessions Judge, Division I.”