Fire kills man, dog Saturday

A man and his dog were killed in a house fire Saturday night in Anderson County’s Heiskell community.

The fire on Foust Hollow Road was reported shortly after 9:15, and responding crews found the driveway to the house blocked by fallen trees, which had to be cleared before they could proceed. When crews reached the house, they reported that it was fully engulfed by flames. The fire was brought under control around midnight when the bodies of a man and a dog were found in the wreckage.

Officials said that one firefighter sustained what were described as minor injuries, but that the individual was treated at an area hospital and sent home that same night.

Crews remained at the scene until early Sunday morning.

Crews from the Andersonville, Claxton, and Norris Volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. The TBI is assisting local investigators as they try to determine the cause of Saturday’s deadly fire.

