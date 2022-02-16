Fire in Campbell kills 3, TBI investigating

Jim Harris

The TBI is investigating after three people died in a mobile home fire in Caryville in Campbell County.

Crews from the Caryville Fire Department responded to the single-wide trailer on Spruce Lane this morning (Wednesday, February 16th) at around 5:20 am and reported that upon their arrival, the structure and a car parked next to it were “fully involved.”

After getting the blaze extinguished, officials reported that the bodies of three adults–a man and two women–were found inside.

In addition to Caryville firefighters, crews from the LaFollette and Jacksboro fire departments responded to the scene, as did a crew from the Campbell County Rescue Squad.

The names of the victims had not been released as of the time this report was filed, and the cause of this morning’s fire is being investigated by the TBI.

