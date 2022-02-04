February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month 

(TDH press release) Everyone deserves a healthy relationship founded on trust, honesty, respect, equality, and compromise. Youth and young adults must be guided and taught to build healthy relationships and identify unhealthy ones. This February, the Tennessee Department of Health is taking part in Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month to help prevent and bring awareness to dating violence among Tennessee teens.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly one in 11 female and one in 14 male high school students reported having experienced physical dating violence in the past year. Twenty-six percent of women and 15 percent of men who report having experienced physical abuse, sexual abuse, or stalking by a dating partner first experienced dating violence by that partner before age 18. In addition, certain groups such as sexual minority groups and racial and ethnic minorities are often disproportionality affected by dating violence.

Teen dating violence occurs when partners engage in abusive behavior to control or manipulate others. It can take place in person, online, or through technology. Teen dating violence can include the following types of behavior:

• Physical violence, such as hitting, kicking, or any other form of physical force

• Sexual violence, such as unwanted kissing, touching, or forced sexual activity

• Stalking, which is repeated, unwanted attention and contact that causes fear or concern for

one’s safety

• Psychological aggression, which is the use of verbal and non-verbal communication (e.g., namecalling,

insults, or threats) with the intent to harm a partner mentally or emotionally and/or

exert control over a partner

For more information about recognizing signs of abuse, please visit https://ncadv.org/signs-ofabuse.