February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month 

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

(TDH press release)  Everyone deserves a healthy relationship founded on trust, honesty, respect, equality, and compromise. Youth and young adults must be guided and taught to build healthy relationships and identify unhealthy ones. This February, the Tennessee Department of Health is taking part in Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month to help prevent and bring awareness to dating violence among Tennessee teens.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly one in 11 female and one in 14 male high school students reported having experienced physical dating violence in the past year. Twenty-six percent of women and 15 percent of men who report having experienced physical abuse, sexual abuse, or stalking by a dating partner first experienced dating violence by that partner before age 18. In addition, certain groups such as sexual minority groups and racial and ethnic minorities are often disproportionality affected by dating violence.

Teen dating violence occurs when partners engage in abusive behavior to control or manipulate others. It can take place in person, online, or through technology. Teen dating violence can include the following types of behavior:
• Physical violence, such as hitting, kicking, or any other form of physical force
• Sexual violence, such as unwanted kissing, touching, or forced sexual activity
• Stalking, which is repeated, unwanted attention and contact that causes fear or concern for
one’s safety
• Psychological aggression, which is the use of verbal and non-verbal communication (e.g., namecalling,
insults, or threats) with the intent to harm a partner mentally or emotionally and/or
exert control over a partner

For more information about recognizing signs of abuse, please visit https://ncadv.org/signs-ofabuse.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TDOT: Proposed budget could mean $626+M in FY 22-23

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) would receive more than $600 million as part of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.