ET drug investigation yields indictments, arrests

(TBI) Thirty-nine people have been indicted following a nearly two-year undercover investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization that has ties to at least three states.

The investigation began in March 2020 and focused on those trafficking illicit drugs into Knoxville and surrounding counties from Indiana and Georgia. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division worked alongside agents with the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Muncie, Indiana Police Department, and the Murray County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office to conduct surveillance as well as multiple controlled purchases of narcotics.

Through the execution of multiple search warrants, traffic stops, and extensive surveillance operations, agents seized large quantities of illegal narcotics that were primarily supplied from individuals residing in Indiana and Georgia. Additionally, agents have seized multiple firearms that were found to be in the possession of violent convicted felons and other prohibited individuals.

On December 15, 2021, the Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 39 people in connection to the ongoing investigation.

“This operation is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when agencies work together,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “These dangerous drugs and the violence fueled by those dealing them is having a devastating impact on Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee. That’s why we have a lot more work to do and will continue to target drug traffickers in our state.”

“There are challenges facing all Law Enforcement in the war against drugs, and it takes us all working together to truly make a difference,” said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler. “I’m proud of the efforts of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and all agencies involved in this case.”

At the time of this release, 28 individuals had been arrested and charged as a result of the indictments.

Juan Carlos Brown (DOB: 11/30/87), Muncie, Indiana – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Fentanyl, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Cocaine, one count Possession of more than 26 grams of Methamphetamine within 500 Feet of a Drug-Free Zone, one count Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, one count Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Chase Hamilton-Roberts Foster (DOB:1/6/83), Muncie, Indiana – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Cocaine

Joseph Ervin Bobo (DOB: 8/29/69), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Cocaine

Dateshia Ivynese Goins (DOB: 7/1/93), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Barbie Miller Swann (DOB: 7/14/73), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Melissa Joy Hasy (DOB: 4/26/83), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more ore of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Steven Michael Gillespie (DOB: 2/1/83), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin, one count Sale/Delivery of more than 0.5 grams of Methamphetamine within 500 Feet of a Drug-Free Zone, one count Possession with Intent to Sell more than 26 grams of Methamphetamine within 500 Feet of a Drug-Free Zone

Clyde Lawrence Conley (DOB: 8/30/78), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

Karena Louise Latham (DOB: 3/26/80), Sevierville – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver more than 0.5 grams of Methamphetamine

Chrysten Arielle Evans (DOB: 9/22/86), Johnson City – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Possession with Intent to Sell more than 300 grams of Methamphetamine within 500 Feet of a Drug-Free Zone

Jason Randall Shirley (DOB: 1/23/86), Maryville – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

Derik Ramsey Sifford (DOB:12/7/87), Seymour – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

James Edward Gilchrist Jr. (DOB: 8/1/83), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Andrew Jordon Shuler (DOB: 9/1/90), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Toshiba Keyawna Hinton (DOB: 9/26/78), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Cocaine