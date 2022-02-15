Eileen Coltharp, age 75, of Andersonville

Eileen Coltharp, age 75, of Andersonville, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. Eileen was born on April 13, 1946 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She retired from the University of Tennessee, where she worked in the botany department. Eileen is preceded in death by her mother and father, Kate and Wheeler Melton. 
She is survived by the following: Husband Tony Coltharp of Andersonville, TN Daughters Angela Alley (Kevin) of Andersonville, TN and April Hunley of Clinton, TN. Granddaughters Katelyn Shetterly (Nicholas) of Andersonville, TN and Allie Giles of LaFollette, TN. Great Grandson Brody Shetterly 
There will be a graveside service Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11:00 am at Andersonville Cemetery. The service will be officiated by David Seiber. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of East Tennessee. 
Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

