Edward Earn Roberts, Sr. age 74 passed on February 17, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born in Western North Carolina on August 17, 1947, to parents Perry and Aileen Roberts. The family moved in the early 1950’s settling in Stephens, Tennessee. After a long career as a Superintendent of Public Water Service Utilities at both Cumberland Utilities and for the City of Kingston, he fully retired from public service in 2019.

Ed was a devoted husband of 57 years, father and example to his son, and honest friend to many. Ed is survived by his wife Vickie, son Edward, Jr., daughter-in-law Elizabeth, granddaughters Shelby and Sarabeth, and brothers Dolman, Bernie, and David Roberts along with their families. Ed is preceded in death by his youngest brother Tommy Roberts.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care given in this difficult time. No one really knows the hidden value of a man’s life until after he is gone.

Visitation will be from 1:30-3:00 pm on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 3 pm with Pastor Dale Darley officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at Western/Estes Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Roberts family. www.Sharpfh.com.