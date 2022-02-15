Earl Wayne Webb, of Powell

Jim Harris 20 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 33 Views

Earl Wayne Webb, of Powell was born January 11, 1941 passed away on February 11, 2022. 

He was a member of Old Pleasant Gap Baptist Church and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Heiskell.

Earl is preceded in death by parents Harrison and Edith Webb, brothers Joe Webb and Donald Webb.

He leaves behind:

Sisters…. Reba Pettitt, Sweetwater

Betty Young, Powell

Judy Cox, Oliver Springs

Brothers…. Roy Webb (Lois), Chattanooga

Edward Webb (Barbara), Powell

Ernie Webb (Peggy), Powell

Many nieces, nephews and cousins

Special friend Joyce Rosenbalm

  The family will receive friends on Monday, February 14, 2022

5:00-7:00 pm with funeral service to follow and burial Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery

Family requests that masks be worn at visitation.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Ruby Ruth Melton, age 94

Ruby Ruth Melton, age 94, passed away at The Waters in Clinton, TN on Thursday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.