Dragons sweep Fulton on busy night of hoops

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, 2/1/22
- Clinton girls 48 Fulton 46: The Lady Dragons avenged a loss in Knoxville to Fulton with a win at home on Tuesday, led by Sarah Burton’s 34 points. She is now just 6 points away from the 2000-point mark for her career. Burton added 11 rebounds and three steals for CHS, which improved to 14-7.
- Clinton boys 61 Fulton 55: The Dragons avenged one of their two losses on the season as Jackson Garner led three double-figure scorers for Clinton despite not playing much of the first half after picking up a third foul. He ended the game with 17 points, while Trace Thackerson added 16, and Jeremiah Blauvelt tallied 12. Thackerson also connected with Rishon Bright on a spectacular alley-oop in the second half as part of Bright’s 8-point night. Clinton is now 20-2.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES, TUESDAY 2/1/22
- Oak Ridge 36 Campbell County 30
- Maryville Christian 40 Oliver Springs 32
- Oneida 57 Jellico 14
- Cumberland Gap 60 Union County 48
- Meigs County 62 Kingston 37
- Karns 55 West 44
- Powell 68 Central 61
- Wartburg 63 Rockwood 39
- Coalfield 73 Lenoir City 45
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES, TUESDAY 2/1/22
- Oak Ridge 70 Campbell County 63
- Maryville Christian 63 Oliver Springs 46
- Jellico 76 Oneida 74
- Union County 60 Cumberland Gap 39
- Meigs County 66 Kingston 56
- Karns 73 West 53
- Powell 74 Central 47
- Wartburg 68 Rockwood 55
- Lenoir City 82 Coalfield 53