Dragons sweep Fulton on busy night of hoops

Jim Harris

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, 2/1/22

  • Clinton girls 48 Fulton 46:  The Lady Dragons avenged a loss in Knoxville to Fulton with a win at home on Tuesday, led by Sarah Burton’s 34 points.  She is now just 6 points away from the 2000-point mark for her career.  Burton added 11 rebounds and three steals for CHS, which improved to 14-7.
  • Clinton boys 61 Fulton 55:  The Dragons avenged one of their two losses on the season as Jackson Garner led three double-figure scorers for Clinton despite not playing much of the first half after picking up a third foul.  He ended the game with 17 points, while Trace Thackerson added 16, and Jeremiah Blauvelt tallied 12.  Thackerson also connected with Rishon Bright on a spectacular alley-oop in the second half as part of Bright’s 8-point night.  Clinton is now 20-2.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES, TUESDAY 2/1/22

  • Oak Ridge 36 Campbell County 30
  • Maryville Christian 40 Oliver Springs 32
  • Oneida 57 Jellico 14
  • Cumberland Gap 60 Union County 48
  • Meigs County 62 Kingston 37
  • Karns 55 West 44
  • Powell 68 Central 61
  • Wartburg 63 Rockwood 39
  • Coalfield 73 Lenoir City 45

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES, TUESDAY 2/1/22

  • Oak Ridge 70 Campbell County 63
  • Maryville Christian 63 Oliver Springs 46
  • Jellico 76 Oneida 74
  • Union County 60 Cumberland Gap 39
  • Meigs County 66 Kingston 56
  • Karns 73 West 53
  • Powell 74 Central 47
  • Wartburg 68 Rockwood 55
  • Lenoir City 82 Coalfield 53

