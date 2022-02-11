Dragons, Lady Dragons sweep Senior Night

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, THURSDAY 2/10/22

Clinton girls 62 Hardin Valley 54 (OT): The visiting Lady Hawks forced overtime on a Lexi Hall three-pointer with 2 seconds to play, but on Senior Night, newly-minted Miss Basketball Finalist Sarah Burton refused to lose, instead putting the Lady Dragons on her back and leading them to the win at home. Burton finished with a game-high 35 points as Clinton improved to 15-9 on the season. Bailey Burroughs added 14 for the Lady Dragons. Other seniors recognized on Senior Night for the Lady Dragons were Belle Starnes and Autumn Hill.

Clinton boys 76 Hardin Valley 59: Jeremiah Blauvelt scored 22 points and Jackson Garner 20 as the Dragons sent their seniors out in style. After a back-and-forth first quarter, Clinton established itself in the second quarter and led by 12 at halftime. In the third quarter, Clinton (22-3) pulled away, building a lead as large as 23 points, and held off a Hawk comeback in the fourth. Senior Rishon Bright added 13 for CHS. The rest of the senior class for Clinton includes Trace Thackerson, Rodayvien “Dodi” Truss, Tyler Morgan, Hunter Rupert, and Lane Harrison.

Both Clinton squads wrap up the regular season on Monday when they travel to Oak Ridge to face the Wildcats for the second time in 10 days, in a doubleheader you can hear on WYSH.

ELSEWHERE, GIRLS 2/10/22

Bell County (KY) 50 Campbell County 37

Coalfield 67 Jellico 27

Oak Ridge girls 68 West 19

Central 50 Fulton 47

ELSEWHERE, BOYS 2/10/22

Jellico 79 Coalfield 68

Oak Ridge 63 West 39

Fulton 79 Central 49

FRIDAY 2/11/22

Anderson County at Northview Academy

Oneida at Oliver Springs

Campbell County at Grainger

Jellico at Washburn

Oakdale at Coalfield

Halls at Central

Wartburg at Sunbright

Harriman at Greenback

Rockwood at Midway

Kingston at Austin-East

SATURDAY 2/12/22

Fulton at Oak Ridge

Unaka at Jellico

Harriman at Clay County

MONDAY 2/14/22

Clinton at Oak Ridge (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press)

Northview Academy at Halls