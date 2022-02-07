Dragons, Lady Dragons rack up superlatives

Friday, All-District 4AAA basketball superlatives were announced and the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons cleaned up.

On the boys’ side, Chris Lockard was named District Coach of the Year.  Senior Jackson Garner was named Co-Player of the Year and was joined on the All-District team by Rishon Bright, Jeremiah Blauvelt, Lane Harrison, and Trace Thackerson.

Lady Dragon Coach Alicia Phillips was named Coach of the Year, and Sarah Burton picked up Player of the Year honors.  Bailey Burroughs, Sydney Herrell, Belle Starnes, and Ally York were named All-District.

