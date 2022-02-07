Dragons end streak; Burton reaches another milestone

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FRIDAY 2/4/22

Clinton boys 51 Oak Ridge 50: The Dragons beat the Wildcats for the first time in 27 games dating back to 2010 as Trace Thackerson hit a three-pointer as time expired to lift Clinton to a thrilling victory in front of a packed Don W. Lockard Gymnasium. Clinton trailed for much of the game but clawed their way back throughout the second half to tie the game before Kell Slater of Oak Ridge hit a fadeaway jumper with 3.8 remaining. Clinton advanced the ball into the frontcourt and called a time-out. From there, Thackerson inbounded the ball to Lane Harrison, who took a look and passed it back to Thackerson, who hit the game-winner from the left wing as time expired. Thackerson’s heroics capped a night where he led CHS (21-2) with 13 points. Jeremiah Blauvelt added 12 on a night where leading scorer Jackson Garner was held to only 8 points. Oak Ridge (17-4) was led by Slater’s 13 points.

Oak Ridge girls 52 Clinton 47: Sarah Burton’s 27 points—which included a career milestone—were not enough to help the Lady Dragons snap Oak Ridge’s now-71-game winning streak in the series dating back to 1991. Burton eclipsed the 2000-point mark for her career in the first quarter and was honored during a quick timeout. Once back on the floor neither team was able to pull away from the other and both saw leads quickly disappear. In the end, though, it was Oak Ridge prevailing. Bailey Burroughs added 10 points for CHS (14-8). Jenna Johnson led Oak Ridge (14-8) with 15 points and Semaj Clark added 13.

ELSEWHERE, GIRLS

Anderson County 62 Knox Ambassadors 21

Campbell County 36 South-Doyle 34

Oliver Springs 49 Rockwood 31

Cosby 61 Jellico 36

Coalfield 47 Sunbright 39

Kingston 68 Loudon 33

Powell 41 Halls 37

Oneida 48 Wartburg 46

Greenback 40 Midway 20

Harriman 52 Oakdale 43

Scott 57 Karns 45

ELSEWHERE, BOYS

Anderson County 82 Knox Ambassadors 43

South-Doyle 79 Campbell County 65

Oliver Springs 63 Rockwood 34

Jellico 87 Cosby 53

Coalfield 52 Sunbright 49

Kingston 63 Loudon 58

Powell 61 Halls 59

Oneida 65 Wartburg 53

Greenback 47 Midway 41

Harriman 68 Oakdale 58

Scott 59 Karns 58

SATURDAY 2/5/22 SCORES

Anderson County girls 52 Fulton 47…Fulton boys 79 Anderson County 32

Sunbright girls 59 Rockwood 32…Sunbright boys 60 Rockwood 46