Dora Elizabeth Gibson, age 79 of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 5, 1942 to the late Bruce Hooper and Edith Hawkins Davis in Knoxville. Most people knew her by “Ducky”, a name her father gave her when she was very young. She loved children, especially babies. She enjoyed travelling to the mountains especially the Great Smoky Mountains National Park where she collected several rocks to add to her collection. Though she could not swim, she accomplished becoming a certified scuba diver and even dove in the Florida Keys. She owed much to her daughter Janette Gibson for her devoted care during her declining health. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Thomas H. Gibson; son, Matthew Bradshaw; sisters, Helen Valentine and husband Gene, Mildred Moneymaker and husband Ralph, Barbara Tipton and husband Paul, and Evelyn Davis; lifelong dear friend, Christine Harmon; and niece, Shirley Pyle and husband Eddie.

She is survived by: daughters, Janette Gibson, Rhonda Gibson Miller and husband Bruce; surrogate sister, Patricia McAndrew; grandchildren, Halie Elizabeth Miller, Samantha Meredith Miller, Mandy Williams, and Karen Bradshaw; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 2-4pm with the memorial service to follow at 4pm. www.holleygamble.com