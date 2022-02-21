Dora Elizabeth Gibson, age 79 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 68 Views

Dora Elizabeth Gibson, age 79 of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 5, 1942 to the late Bruce Hooper and Edith Hawkins Davis in Knoxville. Most people knew her by “Ducky”, a name her father gave her when she was very young. She loved children, especially babies. She enjoyed travelling to the mountains especially the Great Smoky Mountains National Park where she collected several rocks to add to her collection. Though she could not swim, she accomplished becoming a certified scuba diver and even dove in the Florida Keys. She owed much to her daughter Janette Gibson for her devoted care during her declining health. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Thomas H. Gibson; son, Matthew Bradshaw; sisters, Helen Valentine and husband Gene, Mildred Moneymaker and husband Ralph, Barbara Tipton and husband Paul, and Evelyn Davis; lifelong dear friend, Christine Harmon; and niece, Shirley Pyle and husband Eddie.

She is survived by: daughters, Janette Gibson, Rhonda Gibson Miller and husband Bruce; surrogate sister, Patricia McAndrew; grandchildren, Halie Elizabeth Miller, Samantha Meredith Miller, Mandy Williams, and Karen Bradshaw; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 2-4pm with the memorial service to follow at 4pm. www.holleygamble.com 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Britt Estes Brown, age 53 of Corbin, Kentucky

Mr. Britt Estes Brown, age 53 of Corbin, Kentucky and formerly of Manchester, Kentucky passed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.