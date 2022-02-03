Donald Lee Overton departed this life on January 17, 2022. Preceded in death by parents William and Lois Overton, brothers Jackie Ray and William Monroe Overton, Jr. Survived by Son-in-Law and Daughter Charles and Jill Carpenter, Daughter Julie Overton, Grandchildren Maggie Carpenter, Ava Spires, Nicholas Spires, Madeline Spires; Siblings Yvonne Copeland, Beverly Harris, Eugene Overton and Rance Overton; Several Nephews and Nieces. The family wishes to thank William Monroe Overton, III, nephew, for the wonderful care he provided.

A memorial service will take place at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920 on February 8, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Face masks and social distancing are requested by the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com