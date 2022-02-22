Don Alvin Hyden, 76, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Don was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Jack and Arizona Hyden on April 21, 1945. He was married and devoted to the love of his life Trena Hyden for 50 years. Don was blessed with two sons, Chris Hyden and Barry Hyden both of Clinton, Tennessee. He also had three grandchildren, Jackson Hyden, Evie Hyden, and Luke Hyden, all of who he adored with all of his heart.

He was preceded in death by his Father Jack Hyden, Mother Arizona Hyden, Brothers Kenneth Hyden and Ancil Hyden, and Sisters Bernice Chaffin and Juanita Gibson. Surviving siblings are Brother Dean Hyden and Sister Reba Douglas. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan where he developed a love for sports that would follow him for the rest of his life as he was a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan and die-hard Kentucky basketball fan. He was also raised in church and loved Jesus Christ his entire life. He loved his country and served in Viet Nam in the United States Army. He became a school teacher and made a real difference in countless lives at Faith Christian School in Clinton, Tennessee. He never met a stranger and treated both young and old with respect, kindness, and the love of Jesus.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Holley- Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee. A celebration of life service will follow. A processional will then travel to the graveside located in Norris Memorial Gardens, where the Campbell County Honor Guard will perform Taps and a 21 gun salute. White dove release to follow. www.holleygamble.com

