Details of Wednesday tractor-trailer crash

An accident involving a pair of tractor-trailers tied up traffic on I-75 South Wednesday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two semis were traveling in the right-hand lane of I-75 South near mile marker 122 when the first truck slowed down for traffic. The second truck was not able to stop in time and collided with the rear of the first truck, disabling both.

The driver of the first truck, a California resident, was uninjured. The driver of the second truck, 50-year-old Ronald Lafleur of Detroit, Michigan, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what appeared to be relatively minor injuries. A passenger in his truck was not hurt.

Traffic was snarled for hours near the Clinton/Norris exit following the crash, which was reported shortly after 8 am. One lane was reopened at around 9:30 am and, after TDOT crews finished cleaning oil spilled during the collision, all lanes were back open late Wednesday morning.

All involved were wearing seatbelts and no charges were filed, nor citations issued.