Details of Wednesday tractor-trailer crash

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 127 Views

An accident involving a pair of tractor-trailers tied up traffic on I-75 South Wednesday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two semis were traveling in the right-hand lane of I-75 South near mile marker 122 when the first truck slowed down for traffic.  The second truck was not able to stop in time and collided with the rear of the first truck, disabling both.

The driver of the first truck, a California resident, was uninjured.  The driver of the second truck, 50-year-old Ronald Lafleur of Detroit, Michigan, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what appeared to be relatively minor injuries.  A passenger in his truck was not hurt.

Traffic was snarled for hours near the Clinton/Norris exit following the crash, which was reported shortly after 8 am.  One lane was reopened at around 9:30 am and, after TDOT crews finished cleaning oil spilled during the collision, all lanes were back open late Wednesday morning.

All involved were wearing seatbelts and no charges were filed, nor citations issued.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Region Quarterfinal Schedules: Girls

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GIRLS’ REGION TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS FRIDAY 2/25/22 (ALL GAMES BEGIN AT 7 PM, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.