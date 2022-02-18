Deadline extended to order trees as part of Tennessee Tree Day

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 246 Views

Tennessee residents are invited to reserve native trees to plant during the 8th annual “Tennessee Tree Day” event taking place on March 19, 2022.

The deadline to reserve trees online has been extended to 11:59 pm on February 27.   

There are ten native tree species to choose from on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. A small donation is requested for each tree during registration. All trees must be picked up on the dates and at the locations chosen during registration. Visit www.tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay to reserve trees.

Tree Day is designed to help maintain a healthy tree canopy in communities across Tennessee. Native tree species available statewide will vary by pick-up location and may include: bald cypress, eastern redbud, gray dogwood, northern red oak, Nuttall oak, pawpaw, pecan, red mulberry, shagbark or shellbark hickory, Virginia pine, and wild plum. 

As of the latest update on Thursday, more than 65,000 trees have been reserved by Tennessee residents for planting on the weekend of March 19. Most community pick-up locations have trees remaining, but supplies are limited and are going fast. All participants are also reminded to call 811 two weeks before digging any holes to avoid hitting any underground utility lines.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Tennessee marks 10 years of new business growth

(Secretary of State press release)  Tennesseans achieved a remarkable milestone in the fourth quarter of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.