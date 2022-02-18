Deadline extended to order trees as part of Tennessee Tree Day

Tennessee residents are invited to reserve native trees to plant during the 8th annual “Tennessee Tree Day” event taking place on March 19, 2022.

The deadline to reserve trees online has been extended to 11:59 pm on February 27.

There are ten native tree species to choose from on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. A small donation is requested for each tree during registration. All trees must be picked up on the dates and at the locations chosen during registration. Visit www.tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay to reserve trees.

Tree Day is designed to help maintain a healthy tree canopy in communities across Tennessee. Native tree species available statewide will vary by pick-up location and may include: bald cypress, eastern redbud, gray dogwood, northern red oak, Nuttall oak, pawpaw, pecan, red mulberry, shagbark or shellbark hickory, Virginia pine, and wild plum.

As of the latest update on Thursday, more than 65,000 trees have been reserved by Tennessee residents for planting on the weekend of March 19. Most community pick-up locations have trees remaining, but supplies are limited and are going fast. All participants are also reminded to call 811 two weeks before digging any holes to avoid hitting any underground utility lines.

