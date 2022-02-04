Deadline approaching for online parks & rec input in Anderson, 4 cities

Time is running out to provide online input on what you’d like to see for the future of parks and recreation in Anderson County.

Last fall, Anderson County, and the cities of Clinton, Norris, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top, asked for public input and ideas to assist with the plan’s development.

Working with the County Mayor’s Office and the Conservation Board, the County Commission last year authorized the first-ever Comprehensive Parks Plan to conduct an inventory of facilities and available recreation programs, identify community needs, and gather public input.

The county said this week that it is preparing to close down the online portion of the citizen survey that will be used to inform the master plan.

Complete the survey at https://losedesign.mysocialpinpoint.com/andersonco_tn_parks_and_rec. February 26th will be the last day to submit your input via the online survey.

“I’m really hoping that citizens can go online and answer a few questions about what they feel about parks – whether that’s a trail out in the county, or a tennis court inside a city,” County Mayor Terry Frank said in a press release. “Anderson County is working on a Comprehensive Parks Plan that looks up to ten years into the future. Anymore, to apply for most grants, having a written plan is a requirement. Such a look at our existing assets and surveying your thoughts about future needs, helps communicate to elected leaders how best to allocate limited resources. This plan will allow us to take advantage of numerous grant opportunities that can benefit our county and cities.”

Survey respondents are not limited by geographical boundaries if they wish to contribute to the plan.

Officials say that even if you don’t live in the county, you can participate, writing, in part, “If you use any park, trail, greenway, waterway that is in Anderson County – whether it’s in the county, or in one of our many cities – we want to know what you think. If there is something missing in your community that you believe is needed, let us know that, too.”