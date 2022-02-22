Daryl D. Crawford, age 74, of Clinton

Daryl D. Crawford, age 74, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Daryl was a loving husband to his wife, Lee, of 37 years. Together, they enjoyed rescuing animals and traveling. Daryl was a work-a-holic. He was very talented in the construction industry, and he enjoyed yard work in his spare time.

Daryl is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ted Crawford.

He is survived by his wife, Lee Crawford; son, Marc Crawford; and step-grandchildren Micah Dupeire, Joshua Dupeire, and Teagan Lee Dupeire.

There will not be any memorial services for Daryl. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

