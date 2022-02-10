DA: Second man dies after THP pursuit, crash

Following up on a story we have been following for a couple of weeks now, Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark says that the passenger in a car that crashed in January during a pursuit involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper, killing the driver, has now also died from his injuries.

The crash occurred at around 2 pm January 30th on Norris Freeway near Mountain Road after a pursuit that “traveled over multiple roadways.” Exact details of the crash have not been released, but authorities said at the time that both the fleeing vehicle and a THP cruiser left the roadway and crashed.

The driver of the fleeing car died at the scene and he has been identified by the DA’s office as Elijah Morley of Dandridge. The passenger was identified as Dustin Dienst of Morristown and he was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital, where Tuesday, Clark says that he succumbed to his injuries.

The Trooper who was involved was identified as Austin Dean. He was treated at an area hospital and released later that same day.

The DA says that the rest of the investigation will likely take several months to complete as investigators await toxicology results, the final autopsy report, and the final accident reconstruction report. Clark stated in his release that after his office reviews the evidence, his office will release what he described as a “comprehensive” public report.