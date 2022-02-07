DA identifies man killed in Anderson pursuit

Over the weekend, Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark identified the driver who was killed in a two-car crash last Sunday, January 30th, that involved a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper.

Following the Medical Examiner officially identifying the body and the notification of next-of-kin, Clark announced in a press release that the driver, who died at the scene, was Elijah Morley of Dandridge. His passenger, who was injured, was identified as Dustin Dienst of Morristown, and the Trooper who was involved was identified as Austin Dean. Dean was treated at an area hospital and released the day of the crash, which occurred at around 2 pm on Norris Freeway near Mountain Road after a pursuit that “travelled over multiple roadways.” Exact details of the crash have not been released, but authorities said at the time that both the fleeing vehicle and a THP cruiser left the roadway and crashed.

The DA says that the rest of the investigation will likely take several months to complete as investigators await toxicology results, the final autopsy report and the final accident reconstruction report. Clark stated in his release that after his office reviews the evidence, his office will release what he described as a “comprehensive” public report.