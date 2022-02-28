Photo by CPD

CPD: Food drive a “big” success

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 72 Views

The Clinton Police Department expressed its gratitude to the community for making their 2nd Annual “Pack-A-Cruiser” food drive, put on in partnership with Speedway Markets, another “big” success.

CPD Sergeant Mike Jones and Officer Matthew Garland accepted donations from community members on Saturday in the parking lot of the Speedway Market on Seivers Boulevard.  Police Chief Vaughn Becker, in a weekend social media post, thanked both officers for their time and sent a special “thank you” to Dalton Pennington, the Smoky Mountain Bearded Villains, and the staff of the Courier News, all of whom dropped off large donations.

The food will begin to be distributed to those in need this week.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Fleischmann endorses Layton re-election bid

(Submitted, Campaign to Re-Elect Judge Don Layton)  United States Congressman, Chuck Fleischmann, is pleased to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.