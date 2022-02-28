CPD: Food drive a “big” success

The Clinton Police Department expressed its gratitude to the community for making their 2nd Annual “Pack-A-Cruiser” food drive, put on in partnership with Speedway Markets, another “big” success.

CPD Sergeant Mike Jones and Officer Matthew Garland accepted donations from community members on Saturday in the parking lot of the Speedway Market on Seivers Boulevard. Police Chief Vaughn Becker, in a weekend social media post, thanked both officers for their time and sent a special “thank you” to Dalton Pennington, the Smoky Mountain Bearded Villains, and the staff of the Courier News, all of whom dropped off large donations.

The food will begin to be distributed to those in need this week.