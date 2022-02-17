Connie Valera Hurley, age 77, of Clinton

Connie Valera Hurley, age 77, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022. Connie was an avid gardener and enjoyed quilting. She was the glue of the family, a dedicated wife, and she loved her fur babies.

Connie is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Hurley, son William Avery Rhodey and parents William and Velma Rhodey, brothers Charles Rhodey and Steve Rhodey and sister in law Jeanne Rhodey.

She is survived by her son Randall Gene Rhodey of Oliver Springs, TN; brother Archer Rhodey (Linda) of Oak Ridge, TN; sister in law Carolyn Rhodey of Oliver Springs, TN; nephew Joeson Rhodey: niece and caretaker Jessica Rhodey; grandchildren Charlie Rhodey (Lia), Amber Wall (David), Randall Rhodey, Autumn Rose (Matthew), Nikki Rhodey; and 12 great grandchildren.

Services have not been planned at this time. Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.