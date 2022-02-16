Community Resource, Job Fair for ‘justice-involved’ individuals

The Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) Maryville Field Office is teaming up with the American Job Center to host a community resource and career fair for justice-involved individuals in Maryville and its surrounding communities.  The event, this Friday, February 18 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, is aimed at helping those recently released from jail or prison make contact with resources necessary for their success, including educational assistance, ID assistance, financial planning, housing, and legal guidance.

“Success for justice-involved individuals hinges on their ability to secure gainful employment, stable housing, healthcare, and other vital resources,” TDOC Employment Specialist Tony Whatley says.  “Events like the upcoming resource and career fair help to bypass the obstacles justice individuals face when trying to access these vital resources.”

All individuals with a criminal background who are searching for assistance with housing, education, employment, healthcare, legal, or identification are encouraged to attend.

WHAT:  Community Resource & Career Fair

WHEN:  Friday, February 18, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE:  1749 Triangle Park Drive, Maryville, TN

