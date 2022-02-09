CNS announces STEM grant applications are now open for area schools

In recognition of Engineers Week, which is observed during the last week in February, Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) is sponsoring $1,000 grants for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics classrooms. The goal of the grants, which are designated for grades 6 through 12, is to foster advancement of STEM activities in the classroom and to help develop Y-12’s future workforce.

CNS manages and operates the Y-12 National Security Complex for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

Public and private school teachers or school administrators in most East Tennessee counties may apply. That lengthy list includes Anderson, Campbell, Morgan and Roane counties, as well as Blount, Claiborne, Cocke, Cumberland, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Rhea, Scott, Sevier, and Union counties.

Grant application information is available on the Y-12 website, and applications will be accepted through Feb. 25, 2022.

It should be noted that educators who are immediate family members of Y-12 employees are not eligible to apply for or receive a grant.

Y-12 staff will evaluate the applications and make recommendations for grant allocations. Once a final decision is made, five grants of $1,000 each will be made payable to the individual school and will be dispersed to the teacher or administrator in accordance with school protocol.

Grants will be awarded in March, and all funds must be spent by June 1, 2022.